More than 60 new manufacturing jobs are expected to come to Springfield

Several new manufacturing jobs are coming to Springfield.

SPX Cooling Tech, a full-service cooling tower and air-cooled heat exchanger manufacturer, announced this week it plans to open a manufacturing facility in the city, which will create more than 60 jobs. It’s part of a capital plan focused on incremental capacity of SPX Cooling Tech products manufactured in the U.S., according tothe Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The facility will be located in the Partnership Industrial Center West. It will support the increased investment in data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities and battery and EV infrastructure throughout North America, according to DED.

“We are very excited that SPX Cooling Tech has made the decision to come to Springfield,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure in a news release. “The City of Springfield has a strong history of supporting manufacturing, and we welcome the major investment and the quality jobs that SPX Cooling Tech is bringing to our city.”

SPX Cooling Tech is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. The company is often most recognized by its three main brands, Marley®, Recold®, and SGS Refrigeration, DED said in a statement.

“We’re proud to support SPX Cooling Tech as it creates new opportunities in Springfield,” said Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, in the news release. “It’s always exciting to see employers strengthening communities through investment and job creation. We appreciate our partners whose contributions to this project are helping Missourians prosper in our southwest region.”

SPX Cooling Tech will benefit fromthe Missouri Works program for the expansion. It's a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.