New U.S. citizen shares her experience after naturalization ceremony in Springfield

On Oct 19, 86 people gained U.S. citizenship at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Esther Ojo is from Nigeria and has been living in the U.S. for 10 years. She said she is humbled to become a citizen.

“You come to America, and it’s a land of being very independent, doing things for yourself, growing up by yourself," she said. "It’s a lot of growth in my life in general. So, I appreciate this feeling. I appreciate today."

Before gaining citizenship, applicants take the Oath of Allegiance.

Applicants wait in line to verify documents before naturalization. Photo by Meghan McKinney/KSMU

KSMU asked Ojo what it means to renounce allegiance with Nigeria and take the oath.

“The relationships I’ve had in the past 10 years are so much more than family to me," she said. "Now, I feel like home here. I feel at peace. I feel at home here."

Ojo said she made sacrifices to become a citizen, including leaving Nigeria and her family.

“Imagine you have your family and you just leave to better yourself," she said. "Leave to become a better version of yourself. Leave to become an adult.”

With citizenship status, Ojo said she plans to “pursue my dreams, excited to keep living my life, excited to being an American citizen and travel the world.”

The new U.S. citizens will now have the right to vote and to an American U.S. passport.

