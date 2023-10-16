Ozarks Coffee Trail offers incentives to visit local coffee shops

The Ozarks Coffee Trail is back for its third year providing coffee enthusiasts, locals and tourists a fun way to connect with the Ozarks coffee scene.

The trail is having its most successful year yet with 1,400 sign-ups, and it's only the second week. Since 2021, the Ozarks Coffee Trail has been an ongoing year-long event launched by the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

If participants order any drink or food item from at least 15 offered locations and log it through the website, they will qualify for a free Ozarks Coffee Trail t-shirt. The trail will last until September 2024, which gives people plenty of time to complete it.

Marketing Director Megan Buchbinder at the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau said the trail is great for discovering new places in the area.

Compared to previous years, the Ozarks Coffee Trail has 37 participating coffee shops, which is their most involvement yet. In 2022 they had 30 participants, and in their first year they had just 19. Buchbinder said the growth is "incredible," and the local shops have seen great turnout already.

Some coffee shops have been participating since the trail first began. The coffee shops are mostly located in Springfield, but other participating cities include Nixa, Ozark, Billings, Republic, Branson, and Battlefield, Missouri.

For more information on the Ozarks Coffee Trail, visit springfieldmo.org or check out @lovespringfield on social media.

