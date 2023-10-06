Missouri governor salutes Convoy of Hope as relief charity dedicates new world headquarters

An ebullient, evangelical Christianity was on display just west of Springfield Thursday at the dedication of Convoy of Hope’s new global headquarters.

Gregory Holman/KSMU Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (center) chats with Convoy of Hope President Hal Donaldson before taking the stage at the charity's dedication ceremony Oct. 5, 2023 just west of Springfield.

Leaders of the charity shared their social mission to address poverty and provide disaster relief in far-flung locations. They said they have a goal of feeding 1 million children per day by 2030, along with initiatives to train farmers and other goals.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, himself a farmer, was on hand. He said, “Convoy of Hope is going around the world, around the world, teaching people to be farmers, to be self-efficient. You know, that’s a purpose, is a God-driven purpose, of what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re supposed to be good stewards of the land. We’re supposed to provide for one another.”

Convoy of Hope broke ground on its new 200,000-square-foot headquarters and warehouse center back in 2021. The place was officially named after major donors Rick and Jan Britton on Thursday.