Steps taken by the City of Ozark to purchase Spring Valley Water System

Spring Valley, a small unannexed subdivision in the middle of Ozark may soon be getting its water from the city.

At Monday’s council meeting the Ozark Board of Alderman chose to move forward with intent to purchase the Spring Valley Water System from the company American Water, at a proposed cost of $195,424.

City Administrator Stephen Childers said serving the community no longer made economic sense for American and called the proposal win-win.

Childers said, “This will really fill a very significant gap for us, it will allow our public works department to improve the water service to the customers that are out there, not only that, it will also give us an opportunity to advance economic development that are very interested in building in that area."

Spring Valley is a Christian County subdivision nestled between Highway 65 and N. 14th street in Ozark. It is home to approximately 93 water customers, currently receiving service from American, a publicly traded water and wastewater company that operates in Missouri as Missouri American Water.

American has successfully and safely managed the Spring Valley Water System for decades, but the subdivision’s water services have raised headlines in the past. Water and wastewater services for the subdivision were independently managed by the developer in the ‘90s and faced serious criticism from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for unsafe practices. Residents at the time resisted annexation to Ozark.

Among other steps in the process moving forward, the deal must meet approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission.