Two vacancies on Republic City Council

The City of Republic is accepting applications for two openings on City Council. Ward 3 in the southeast corner of the City and Ward 4 in the southwest corner.

City Clerk Laura Burbridge said former Ward 4 councilmember Jennifer Mitchell stepped back to spend time with her family and family business, and former Ward 3 council member Brandon Johnson recently moved outside of the Ward’s boundaries. This leaves two vacancies to fill on the nine-person council.

Ward maps and applications can be found online on the City’s website, and at this link.

Completed applications can be emailed to the City Clerk and will be accepted in person at Republic City Hall through Friday, August 25 at 3p.m. Interviews will be conducted after the application deadline.

For more information visit republicmo.gov or call Clerk Burbridge at 417-732-3101.