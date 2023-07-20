Branson company announces $2 billion Oklahoma tourism project

Branson-based Mansion Entertainment Group announced Wednesday they’re bringing a $2 billion dollar, 1,000-acre tourism development to a site off Route 66 in the Vinita, Oklahoma area.

Oklahoma leaders including Vinita Mayor Josh Lee hailed the news.

"This project is going to add thousands of jobs immediately," Lee said in a news release.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is expected to feature attractions like rides, live shows and waterways. The development's first phase includes a large RV park with cabins. It’s set to open in 2025, with the theme park coming a year later.