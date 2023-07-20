© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Branson company announces $2 billion Oklahoma tourism project

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
A promotional rendering released July 19, 2023 shows the planned American Heartland theme park in northeastern Oklahoma, expected to be completed in 2026.
Courtesy Mansion Entertainment Group LLC
/
A promotional rendering released July 19, 2023 shows the planned American Heartland theme park in northeastern Oklahoma, expected to be completed in 2026.

Boosters say the American Heartland theme park and resort is going to be as big as Disneyland.

Branson-based Mansion Entertainment Group announced Wednesday they’re bringing a $2 billion dollar, 1,000-acre tourism development to a site off Route 66 in the Vinita, Oklahoma area.

Oklahoma leaders including Vinita Mayor Josh Lee hailed the news.

"This project is going to add thousands of jobs immediately," Lee said in a news release.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is expected to feature attractions like rides, live shows and waterways. The development's first phase includes a large RV park with cabins. It’s set to open in 2025, with the theme park coming a year later.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
