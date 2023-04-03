Pastors of Springfield area mega church announce they'll step away from their lead roles in 4 years

The pastors of a mega church in southwest Missouri for more than 30 years have announced they’ll step away from their lead roles during a four-year transition.

John and Debbie Lindell are the lead pastors of James River Church, which has two campuses in Springfield and one each in Springfield and Joplin as well as an online presence.

James River, an Assemblies of God Church, had an attendance last year of 11,500 to 12,000 every weekend, according to information on the website of the Assemblies of God Headquarters in Springfield.

The transition will culminate with the Lindell’s sons and their wives – David and Becky Lindell and Brandon and Beth Lindell – becoming the co-lead pastors of James River Church in 2027.

John and Debbie Lindell will continue to serve at James River Church as part of the pastoral staff.

The Lindells claimed in an article on the Assemblies of God website last year that hundreds of people were being healed at the church.

Earlier this month the Springfield News-Leader reported that John Lindell claimed during a livestream of the church’s March 15 service that a “creative miracle” had taken place the day before at the Joplin campus when, during prayer, a women’s amputated toes grew back. There were no photos or evidence, and neither the church nor the woman responded to requests for comment. Many on social media expressed skepticism of the claim.