News

'No one is taking gender-affirming care lightly.' As lawmakers pass bans, Missouri mom of trans 11-year-old speaks out

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Rori Picker Neiss
Courtesy Rori Picker Neiss
/
Rori Picker Neiss

Rori Picker Neiss has spent a lot of time in Jefferson City this year, as lawmakers passed new restrictions on trans youth.

Ozarks Public Radio's Gregory Holman interviewed Neiss ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility, held every March 31.

Neiss is also executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis and an Orthodox Jewish maharat, or rabbi. Maharat Neiss and her family were featured recently as part of a St. Louis on the Air broadcast from St. Louis Public Radio.

Her advocacy was also documented by the Washington Post, in a report on how Missouri religious leaders with transgender loved ones are addressing the current political climate.

News transgender peopleTransgender Day of VisibilityJewish communitiesMissouri State LegislatureState of Missouri
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
