VIDEO: Informed Voter Coalition Interviews: Springfield Mayor

KSMU
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT

The Informed Voter Coalition conducted interviews with Springfield Mayor candidates, featuring Melanie Bach and Ken McClure. Watch the interviews in the video above.

The Informed Voter Coalition is made up of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, Be Civil Be Heard, Drury University's L.E. Meador Center for Politics and Citizenship, the Junior League of Springfield, KSMU Ozarks Public Radio, Leadership Springfield, Missouri State University's Office of Public Affairs, NAACP Springfield, Ozarks Technical Community College's Social Sciences Department, Springfield-Greene County Library District, and the Springfield News Leader.

News April 4 Candidate Interviews