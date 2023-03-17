© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek says the state's banks "are in a good position"

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT
cash.JPG
401(K) 2012
/
Flickr

Malek met with officials from the Federal Reserve in St. Louis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Missouri State Treasurer met with St. Louis Federal Reserve officials following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Vivek Malek said in a statement that he met with the St. Louis Federal Reserve to see what, if any, impact the collapses might have had on Missouri’s financial institutions.

Malek said he was assured that the state’s banks "are in a good position," but he will continue to monitor the situation.

He reminded Missouri residents that deposits in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC-insured banks and credit unions are federally protected up to $250,000.

Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed a week ago, had around $175 billion in deposits, according to a report from NPR. Signature Bank was shut down soon after by regulators in New York.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
