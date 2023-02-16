© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Civil lawsuit alleging child abuse at Missouri Christian boarding school gets trial date

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST
Cedar County Courthouse with the flags of the United States and Missouri.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
Cedar County Courthouse is shown in March 2022.

Agape Boarding School in Cedar County has been at the center of many lawsuits over allegations of child abuse.

A lawsuit filed by a 21-year-old former student at Agape Boarding School in Cedar County is set to go to trial before Judge David Munton on April 17, Missouri court records show.

The trial date was first reported by Rolling Stone magazine as former Agape student Josh Bradney alleges severe physical, sexual and emotional abuse by people linked to the fundamentalist Christian boarding school.

Bradney told KSMU in a text message Thursday that should his case be heard in open court, it would “show more and more people the abuse that happened at the school” and “could possibly bring healing and help to others.”

At least 18 civil lawsuits alleging child abuse have been filed against Agape. Last month, Agape announced it had permanently closed.

KSMU could not immediately reach former Agape director Bryan Clemensen or his attorney for comment.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
