Southern Missouri man made famous by white supremacist rally photo dies at 35

Von Nukem died January 30. The 35-year-old was born in Arizona but reportedly had ties to the Lebanon area here in the Ozarks.

At the time of his death, court records show Von Nukem faced federal charges for allegedly trafficking 33 pounds of fentanyl across the Mexico border into Arizona. He didn’t show up for a court date on the day of his death — and the case was later dropped.

In a brief interview with KSMU on Wednesday morning, Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater confirmed Von Nukem died by suicide and that he left suicide notes.

She said first responders tried treating Von Nukem with CPR for “several minutes” after he was found, before determining his heart had stopped. Lasater said Von Nukem had been living in the tiny community of Hartshorn. According to his obituary, his survivors include his wife and five children.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by text message or phone call, 24 hours per day in English and Spanish. More information is available at 988lifeline.org.