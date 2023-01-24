At 85, author David Harrison has just published his autobiography and isn't done writing
This Life: An Autobiography tells the story of the Springfield man and how he became a writer.
Author David Harrison has published more than 100 books, many for children, during his long career as a writer.
Most recently, he published a book about himself called This Life: An Autobiography.
Harrison and his editor, Rachel Kersey with the Ozarks Studies Institute at Missouri State University, talked with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about the book.