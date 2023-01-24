© 2023 KSMU Radio
At 85, author David Harrison has just published his autobiography and isn't done writing

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 24, 2023
Cover of David Harrison's book, This Life: An Autobiography

This Life: An Autobiography tells the story of the Springfield man and how he became a writer.

Author David Harrison has published more than 100 books, many for children, during his long career as a writer.

Most recently, he published a book about himself called This Life: An Autobiography.

Harrison and his editor, Rachel Kersey with the Ozarks Studies Institute at Missouri State University, talked with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about the book.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
