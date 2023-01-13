Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies

Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised.

Defendants agreed to settle the case for $800,000 after Missouri filed a petition in 2020 alleging state law violations.

The judgment bans Scroggs and other defendants from marketing or selling timeshare exit in the state of Missouri — and it says defendants deny any wrongdoing and agreed to the settlement to avoid the, quote, “expense and uncertainties” of continued court litigation.