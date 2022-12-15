Scam in Nixa uses police department phone number, employee name

The Nixa Police Department is warning of a scam after receiving multiple reports from citizens who said someone impersonating Nixa Police staff called them – threatening to serve a subpoena or other “urgent legal matters.” The scammers give the name of a person who is actually a member of the Nixa Police Department command staff, and they leave voice messages for those who don’t answer the phone.

The scammers are spoofing the actual Nixa Police Department phone number (417-725-2510) to make it appear that the call is coming from police headquarters, but they are asking the potential victims to call them back at another number (417-273-8263), which is not a number used by the Nixa Police Department.

If you get a call or voicemail like that, Nixa Police are warning you to not pay any money, don't purchase gift cards or other items and don’t give out any personal information like social security numbers. And you should let Nixa Police know if you think you are a victim of this scam. Their number is 417-725-2510.