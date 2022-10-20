Watch coalition interviews with State Rep. District 135 candidates: AJ Exner vs. Betsy Fogle

Watch the video below to learn more about the two candidates facing off in Missouri State Rep. District 135: AJ Exner-R and the incumbent, Betsy Fogle-D.

These interviews were organized and conducted by a coalition of nonpartisan community groups in the greater Springfield area.

Our series of coalition interviews are airing on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio at noon on the following days. Each video is posted online once the interview airs on KSMU.

Monday, Oct. 17, noon: MO State Rep. district 132 (Stephanos Freeman-R, Crystal Quade-D)

Tuesday, Oct. 18, noon: MO State Rep. district 133 (Melanie Stennitt-R, Amy Blansit-D)

Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon: MO State Rep. district 134 (Alex Riley-R**, Samantha Deaton-D)

Thursday, Oct. 20, noon: MO State Rep. district 135 (AJ Exner-R, Betsy Fogle-D)

Friday, Oct. 21, noon: MO State Rep. district 136 (Craig Fishel-R**, Stephanie Hein-D)

Monday, Oct. 24, noon: MO State Senate district 30 (Lincoln Hough-R, Raymond Lampert-D)

Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon: MO’s 7th Congressional Race (candidates Eric Burlison-R, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer-D, Kevin Craig-L)

**Asterisks note candidates who were invited but did not participate in the coalition interviews.

