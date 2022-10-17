Watch coalition interviews with State Rep. District 132 candidates: Stephanos Freeman vs. Crystal Quade
This district covers parts of central and north Springfield in the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City.
Watch the video below to learn more about the two candidates facing off in Missouri State Rep. District 132: Stephanos Freeman-R and incumbent Rep. Crystal Quade-D.
These interviews were organized and conducted by a coalition of nonpartisan community groups in the greater Springfield area.
Our series of coalition interviews will air on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio at noon on the following days. Each video will be posted online once the interview airs on KSMU.
Monday, Oct. 17, noon: MO State Rep. district 132 (Stephanos Freeman-R, Crystal Quade-D)
Tuesday, Oct. 18, noon: MO State Rep. district 133 (Melanie Stennitt-R, Amy Blansit-D)
Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon: MO State Rep. district 134 (Alex Riley-R**, Samantha Deaton-D)
Thursday, Oct. 20, noon: MO State Rep. district 135 (AJ Exner-R, Betsy Fogle-D)
Friday, Oct. 21, noon: MO State Rep. district 136 (Craig Fishel-R**, Stephanie Hein-D)
Monday, Oct. 24, noon: MO State Senate district 30 (Lincoln Hough-R, Raymond Lampert-D)
Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon: MO’s 7th Congressional Race (candidates Eric Burlison-R, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer-D, Kevin Craig-L)
**Asterisks note candidates who were invited but did not participate in the coalition interviews.
Community organizations that make up our coalition:
- Be Civil, Be Heard program
- Drury University’s L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship
- Junior League of Springfield
- KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio (91.1 FM)
- Leadership Springfield
- League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
- Missouri State University’s Office of Public Affairs
- NAACP, Springfield
- Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Dept.
- Springfield-Greene County Library District
- Springfield News-Leader