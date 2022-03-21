© 2022 KSMU Radio
News

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

KSMU | By BRIAN SLODYSKO, JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE - AP
Published March 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
This file photo shows Eric Greitens speaking at a rally in his 2016 campaign for governor of Missouri.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The ex-wife of Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens has accused him of physical abuse. That's according to an affidavit filed Monday in the former couple's child custody case in Missouri. Sheena Greitens also alleges in the affidavit that Greitens showed “unstable and coercive behavior” in the months leading up to his 2018 resignation as Missouri's governor following a sex scandal.

She alleges that associates at one point took steps to limit his access to firearms. In an emailed statement, Greitens's campaign manager, Dylan Johnson, called the allegations “completely false” and “politically-motivated.”

News
