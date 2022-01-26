Missouri redistricting plan speeds toward Senate debate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A proposal to redraw Missouri's eight U.S. House districts is speeding toward the Senate floor for debate. A Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a redistricting plan passed just last week by the state House.

The plan redraws the boundaries of congressional districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census. It's projected to continue current political divide of six Republican and two Democratic representatives.

But some Republicans want to split the Democratic stronghold of Kansas City among multiple districts to give Republicans a shot at winning seven seats. That's expected to produce an intense debate on the Senate floor.