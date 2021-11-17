© 2021 KSMU Radio
NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith talks with KSMU on rebuilding trust in U.S. journalism

KSMU | By Jennifer Moore
Published November 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST
NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith will speak in Springfield Wednesday evening at Drury University. The topic of her remarks will be, "The Evolving Role of Media in America Democracy." The event begins at 6:00 p.m. in Clara Thompson Hall, and it's free and open to the public.

Keith spoke with KSMU's Jennifer Moore before the event. You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community. Follow her on Twitter @jennwritesmoore.
