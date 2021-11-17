NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith talks with KSMU on rebuilding trust in U.S. journalism
NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith will speak in Springfield Wednesday evening at Drury University. The topic of her remarks will be, "The Evolving Role of Media in America Democracy." The event begins at 6:00 p.m. in Clara Thompson Hall, and it's free and open to the public.
Keith spoke with KSMU's Jennifer Moore before the event. You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.