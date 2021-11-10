Greene County digital real estate and personal property tax statements are now available

If you live in Greene County, you can now find digital 2021 personal property and real estate tax statements online at www.countycollector.com.

County officials gave an update Tuesday on the steps of the Greene County Courthouse.

They said problems last year during a transition to new software are now resolved.

“The collective challenges presented in 2020 in presenting a balanced tax book to the Collector, due to the transition to new software, created a collective commitment by all past and present to improve the process going forward," Greene County assessor, Brent Johnson, said in a news release. "This year, with new officeholders and support staff, and a spirit of collegiality, we have really turned things around, and have worked together effectively to serve Greene County taxpayers."

Johnson said after he took office on September 1, he immediately took steps to conduct an internal review of processes and workflows within the assessor office.

He encouraged taxpayers to review their assessments for accuracy and to contact his office at 868-4101 or go to greenecountymo.gov/assessor

if they have questions.

If citizens need help finding their Tax ID number and PIN, they can get help by clicking here.