Christian boarding school sues over new oversight law

KSMU | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Christian boarding school is suing to stop Missouri officials from implementing new regulations that were put in place following long-running abuse at some unlicensed residential care facilities.

The Kansas City Star reports that CNS International Ministries, also known as Heartland, filed the lawsuit in federal court last week against the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the measure into law in July after an emotional outcry from lawmakers, child advocates and former students who said the state desperately needed some oversight of Missouri’s troubled boarding schools.

