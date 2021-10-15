© 2021 KSMU Radio
Greene County Clerk is elected to national committee created as part of the Help America Vote Act

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
Greene County Archives and Elections Center

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller has been appointed to the United States Election Assistance Commission Technical Guidelines Development Committee or TGDC.

The Greene County Clerk’s Office says the federal Elections Assistance Commission chartered the TGDC in accordance with the requirements of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, and its members are appointed jointly by EAC and the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Schoeller will be part of a 14‐member team that assists the EAC to fulfill HAVA requirements by adopting resolutions and making recommendations to the full Election

Last month, Schoeller was elected president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities.

Michele Skalicky
