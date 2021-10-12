© 2021 KSMU Radio
News

Two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT
Tornado path
National Weather Service
/
The path of one of the tornadoes that touched down in southwest Missouri October 11, 2021

The twisters were rated an EF-1 and and EF-0 by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touchdowns in the early morning hours Monday in southwest Missouri.

The first tornado touched down at 1:08 a.m. in southern Newton County southwest of Neosho. The EF-1 twister was on the ground for seven minutes. It had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour and traveled for 3.4 miles. A manufactured home was blown off its foundation, and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors. Several trees were snapped and uprooted.

The second tornado was an EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 85 miles per hour. It touched down at 4:44 a.m. and traveled 2.3 miles across northeastern Jasper County into southeastern Barton County. Several trees were snapped and uprooted, a center pivot irrigation system was overturned, and a barn roof was blown off.

