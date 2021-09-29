© 2021 KSMU Radio
COVID-Related Attacks Prompt Hospital To Issue Panic Buttons

KSMU | By Associated Press-Jim Salter
Published September 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT
Nurses and hundreds of other staff members will soon begin wearing panic buttons at a Missouri hospital where assaults on workers tripled after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox Medical Center Branson is using grant money to add buttons to identification badges worn by up to 400 employees who work in the emergency room and inpatient hospital rooms.

Pushing the button will immediately alert hospital security, launching a tracking system that will send help to the endangered worker.

The hospital hopes to have the system operational by the end of the year.

Missouri isn't alone. A February report cited hundreds of COVID-related attacks worldwide.

