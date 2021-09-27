City Of Springfield Is Accepting Bids For Rehabilitation of Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

Bids are being accepted through October 19 for work on the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge in Springfield.

The City of Springfield recently received authorization from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to begin accepting bids to rehabilitate the 119-year-old cantilever truss bridge, according to a news release.

The footbridge was closed in 2016 due to safety concerns after Public Works discovered corrosion and steel loss during a routine inspection. An in-depth structural evaluation of the bridge found deficiencies in more than a third of the primary structural members, according to city officials, and required the continued closure of the bridge until extensive repairs could be made.

The footbridge was built in 1902 and allows pedestrians to cross 13 tracks of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail yard between Chase and Commercial Streets.

City officials say it was the first of its kind to be built in Missouri and is unique in engineering and historic significance.

The project is expected to cost $3.2 million, and 80 percent of that will come from Surface Transportation Block Grants.

The Commercial Club of Springfield is accepting donations toward the project and ongoing maintenance through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.