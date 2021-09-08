Fatal Fire In Springfield July 23 Ruled Accidental By Springfield Fire Department

A fire in southeast Springfield on July 23 that killed a mother and her three children has been ruled accidental by the Springfield Fire Department.

A news release states the origin of the fire in the 2000 block of S. Lone Pine is still unknown, but fire officials have ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

Forty-year-old Marlana Young, 13-year-old Nevaeh Young, 11-year-old Rayden Young III and six-year-old Samantha Young were taken from the burning home by firefighters and provided care on scene. They later died at area hospitals.