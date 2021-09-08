© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fatal Fire In Springfield July 23 Ruled Accidental By Springfield Fire Department

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT

A  fire in southeast Springfield on July 23 that killed a mother and her three children has been ruled accidental by the Springfield Fire Department.

A news release states the origin of the fire in the 2000 block of S. Lone Pine is still unknown, but fire officials have ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

Forty-year-old Marlana Young, 13-year-old Nevaeh Young, 11-year-old Rayden Young III and six-year-old Samantha Young were taken from the burning home by firefighters and provided care on scene.  They later died at area hospitals.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky