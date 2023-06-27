Drought conditions in Missouri spark concerns about Fires as Independence Day approaches

The fourth of July is about to get fired up this year as drought conditions increase the risk for fires.

For the last 3 months, Data Surveyed by the U.S Drought Monitor show that the percentage of abnormally dry conditions increased from 7.5% to slightly above 93% in Missouri.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean encourages everyone to keep an eye on the weather and use extreme caution if they choose to use consumer fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 40% of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks.

Sparklers while small, can burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and can quickly ignite clothing and cause severe burns. According to the NFPA 25% of emergency room visits are a result of sparkler injuries.

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

· Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.

· Only use fireworks in a large open space that is clear of flammable materials. Do not light fireworks in areas where a spark could ignite dry grass, leaves of other flammable materials.

· Always have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

· Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

· Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

· Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

· Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

· Never store fireworks from season to season.

For additional questions or concerns about firework safety, contact the Division of Fire Safety at 573-751-2930.