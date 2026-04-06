Scarecrow (1973) at Moxie Cinema

An ex-con drifter with a penchant for brawling is amused by a homeless ex-sailor, so they partner up as they head east together. (R, 112 min.)

Bleak Week 2026 at Moxie Cinema

Presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque, 'Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair'

Oscar-winning superstars Gene Hackman and Al Pacino star as two born losers—one a gruff ex-con who dreams of owning his own carwash and the other, a clowning, likable ex-seaman.

Just out of jail after serving time on an assault rap, Max (Gene Hackman) is headed for Pittsburgh to open a deluxe car wash. Back from five years at sea, Lion (Al Pacino) wants to hit Detroit and visit the child he's never seen. The dreams may not be glorious, but you'll want Max and Lion to fulfill them, because Scarecrow, co-winner of the 1973 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prize, has a heart as big as its cross-country journey.

Its hard-luck drifters drift permanently into our souls. This is due to teamwork of a high order: the moving performances of Hackman and Pacino, the sensitive direction of Jerry Schatzberg and the glowing landscape cinematography of Vilmos Zsigmond. Hit the road with these two. You'll find the trip unforgettable. [Warner Bros]

Starring: Gene Hackman, Al Pacino

Director: Jerry Schatzberg

Genre: Drama