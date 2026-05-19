Sapphic Saturday Night - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show

Saturday, May 23rd at 9:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield for Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents "Sapphic Saturday Night"

The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more. In addition, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter our raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers.

Performers:

Miss Fancy

Connie Chung

King Kameleon

Daphne Dazzle

Lassy Heaux

Dick Cochran Esquire

Miss Honey

Myke Lit

Latte Dah

Stage Panthers:

Baby Jade

Kiki Butterworth

This is an 21+ event.

Doors - 8:30pm

Show - 9:30pm

Cover - $15 cover

Location: Prime Time

Right next to J.O.B

Downtown Springfield, MO