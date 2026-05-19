Sapphic Saturday Night - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show
Sapphic Saturday Night - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show
Saturday, May 23rd at 9:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield for Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents "Sapphic Saturday Night"
The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more. In addition, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter our raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers.
Performers:
Miss Fancy
Connie Chung
King Kameleon
Daphne Dazzle
Lassy Heaux
Dick Cochran Esquire
Miss Honey
Myke Lit
Latte Dah
Stage Panthers:
Baby Jade
Kiki Butterworth
This is an 21+ event.
Doors - 8:30pm
Show - 9:30pm
Cover - $15 cover
Location: Prime Time
Right next to J.O.B
Downtown Springfield, MO
Prime Time
$15
08:30 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Miss Fancy's House of Follies
kayciesurrell@gmail.com