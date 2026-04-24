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Route 69 - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show Celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66!

Route 69 - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show Celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66!

Saturday, May 2nd at 9:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield: Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents ROUTE 69 - a Burlesk & Cabaret Show Celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66!

A show inspired by camp, car culture, and the Queen City.

CAST:
Miss Fancy
Ursula Coyote
Daphne Dazzle
Connie Chung
Baby Jade

Special Guests:
Luxx Frankenstein
Cherry Velour

Stage Panthers:
Kiki Butterworth

The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, acrobats, and more. In addition to our live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle.

This is an 21+ event.
Doors - 8:30pm
Show - 9:30pm
Cover - $15 cover
Location: Prime Time
Right next to J.O.B
Downtown Springfield, MO

Prime Time
$15
08:30 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miss Fancy's House of Follies

Artist Group Info

Miss Fancy's House of Follies
kayciesurrell@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580471079407
Prime Time
317 E. Walnut St.
Springfield, Missouri 65806
https://www.facebook.com/share/1SqZLpC13Y/