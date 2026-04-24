Saturday, May 2nd at 9:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield: Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents ROUTE 69 - a Burlesk & Cabaret Show Celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66!

A show inspired by camp, car culture, and the Queen City.

CAST:

Miss Fancy

Ursula Coyote

Daphne Dazzle

Connie Chung

Baby Jade

Special Guests:

Luxx Frankenstein

Cherry Velour

Stage Panthers:

Kiki Butterworth

The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, acrobats, and more. In addition to our live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle.

This is an 21+ event.

Doors - 8:30pm

Show - 9:30pm

Cover - $15 cover

Location: Prime Time

Right next to J.O.B

Downtown Springfield, MO