Pride with Miss Fancy's House of Follies

This show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more. In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle.

Performers:

Miss Fancy

Kiwi Kindrick

Lassy Heaux

Rox Suxhuroff

Daphne Dazzle

Baby Jade

Special Guest:

Luxx Frankenstein

Stage Panthers:

Kiki Butterworth

This is an 21+ event.

Doors - 9pm

Show - 10pm

Cover - $15 cover

Location: Prime Time

Right next to J.O.B

Downtown Springfield, MO