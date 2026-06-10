Pride with Miss Fancy's House of Follies
Pride with Miss Fancy's House of Follies
This show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more. In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle.
Performers:
Miss Fancy
Kiwi Kindrick
Lassy Heaux
Rox Suxhuroff
Daphne Dazzle
Baby Jade
Special Guest:
Luxx Frankenstein
Stage Panthers:
Kiki Butterworth
This is an 21+ event.
Doors - 9pm
Show - 10pm
Cover - $15 cover
Location: Prime Time
Right next to J.O.B
Downtown Springfield, MO
Prime Time
$15
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Miss Fancy's House of Follies
kayciesurrell@gmail.com