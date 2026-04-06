Planet of the Apes (1968) at Moxie Cinema
Planet of the Apes (1968) at Moxie Cinema
After being kept in hypersleep during a long expedition into deep space, an astronaut crew crash-lands in the 40th century on a planet where highly intelligent non-human ape species are dominant and humans are enslaved. (G, 110 min.)
Bleak Week Lineup
June 3: Farewell My Concubine (1993)
June 4: Scarecrow (1973)
June 5: Planet of the Apes (1968)
Presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque, 'Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair'
Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall star in this legendary science fiction masterpiece. Astronaut Taylor (Heston) crash lands on a distant planet ruled by apes who use a primitive race of humans for experimentation and sport. Soon Taylor finds himself among the hunted, his life in the hands of a benevolent chimpanzee scientist (McDowall). [20th Century Fox]
Starring: Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Dianne Stanley, , Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans, James Whitmore, James Daly, Linda Harrison, Robert Gunner, Lou Wagner, Woodrow Parfrey, Jeff Burton
Director: Franklin J. Schaffner
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction