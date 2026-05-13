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Ozarks Pridefest 2026

Ozarks Pridefest 2026

Ozarks Pridefest 2026 “Come One, Come All!” will be on Saturday, June 13, 2026 on the square in downtown Springfield. Join us for a day of celebrating the diversity and love that makes our LGBTQIA+ family so beautiful!

Ozarks Pridefest, held annually in Springfield, Missouri, is the largest LGBTQIA+ event in Southwest Missouri, attracting over 5,000 attendees and growing annually. The festival celebrates equality, diversity, and community, featuring a parade through downtown Springfield, live music, performances, and a variety of vendors and educational opportunities.

The GLO Center, founded in 1996, is the oldest operating LGBTQIA+ community center in Missouri. Established by local leaders who recognized the need for a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community, the GLO Center formed a committee that supports and organizes Ozarks Pridefest.

Ozarks Pridefest embodies the center’s mission to serve the LGBTQIA+ community through support, resources, education, and advocacy, fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment where all can thrive.

Park Central Square
11:30 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The GLO Center
417-869-3978
https://www.glocenter.org/

Artist Group Info

https://ozarkspridefest.com/
Park Central Square
Downtown
Springfield, Missouri 65806