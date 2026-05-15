Music Monday of The Ozarks

Music Monday will be presenting Emily Higgins , a singer-songwriter and public radio producer and host living in Springfield, MO. Originally from St. Louis, MO where her music career began, Emily moved to Springfield 24 years ago and began a career in public education administration from which she is now retired.

Emily has created four collections of her original songs since 2001. She currently performs many of those originals and newer songs with her band Auntie Em and the Tornadoes and is a frequent songwriter for Wild Bob's Musical Book Club. She is the 16-year host of the music program "The Mulberry Tree" airing on Springfield's NPR affiliate KSMU. Emily continues to write new music and pursue new collaborations with local musicians and artists.

