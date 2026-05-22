Movie Matinee: Three Men and a Baby
Movie Matinee: Three Men and a Baby
The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:
Movie Matinee: Three Men and a Baby
Wednesday, June 17th, 2026
Doors: 1:00PM
Trivia: 1:50PM
Show: 2:00PM
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This is a showing of the 1987 film Three Men and a Baby.
New York City roommates Peter (Tom Selleck), Michael (Steve Guttenberg) and Jack (Ted Danson) are all successful and happily unmarried, but Peter and Michael get the surprise of a lifetime when a young woman abandons an infant in front of their loft. They also receive a letter stating that the child, named Mary, belongs to Jack, but he's away on business. Michael and Peter are then forced to care for Mary -- and though they make hopeless babysitters, they soon become quite attached to the girl.
Ticket & Concession Voucher combo available. This includes a ticket to the film, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage.
Seniors 60+ get a free combo ticket with proof of ID upon arrival!
Producer level 26 Club Members have access to 1 FREE matinee ticket per film! If you are a Producer member, you can redeem your free ticket by selecting 26 Club Producer Member ticket.