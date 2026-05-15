The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:

Movie Matinee: The Parent Trap

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026

Doors: 1:00PM

Trivia: 1:50PM

Show: 2:00PM

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This is a showing of the 1961 film The Parent Trap.

Two identical twin sisters, separated at birth by their parents' divorce, are reunited years later at a summer camp, where they scheme to bring their parents back together. The girls, one of whom has been living with their mother and the other with their father, switch places after camp and go to work on their plan, the first objective being to scare off a gold-digger pursuing their father.

Ticket & Concession Voucher combo available. This includes a ticket to the film, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Seniors 60+ get a free combo ticket with proof of ID upon arrival!

Producer level 26 Club Members have access to 1 FREE matinee ticket per film! If you are a Producer member, you can redeem your free ticket by selecting 26 Club Producer Member ticket.