The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:

Movie Matinee: Back To The Future

Wednesday, May 20th, 2026

Doors: 1:00PM

Trivia: 1:50PM

Show: 2:00PM

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This is a showing of the 1985 film Back To The Future.

In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the '50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he'll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.

Ticket & Concession Voucher combo available. This includes a ticket to the film, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Seniors 60+ get a free combo ticket with proof of ID upon arrival!

Producer level 26 Club Members have access to 1 FREE matinee ticket per film! If you are a Producer member, you can redeem your free ticket by selecting 26 Club Producer Member ticket.