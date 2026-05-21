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Mondo Moxie: Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)

Mondo Moxie: Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)

This surreal Japanese cult sensation profiles a man who mutates into a metal being. (NR, 67 min.)

MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema.

“A cyberpunk ERASERHEAD.” -- Michael Weldon, THE PSYCHOTRONIC VIDEO GUIDE
Virtually absent from theater screens since the 1990s, this underground classic from Japan is now available in a brand new restoration! TETSUO: THE IRON MAN is filmmaker Shinya Tsukamoto’s unhinged hot take on humankind’s ongoing battle with technology; literally, as a man mutates into a walking, clanking man-machine that terrorizes himself and everyone around him. Warping elements of early Cronenberg, Lynch, and Raimi into a deliriously-paced cyberpunk cocktail, TETSUO is a body horror manifesto that’s fueled by techno-erotic adrenaline and wrought iron perversion. Unmissable. [AGFA]

Starring: Tomorô Taguchi, Kei Fujiwara, Nobu Kanaoka, Shinya Tsukamoto
Director: Shinya Tsukamoto
Language: Japanese (with English subtitles)
Genre: Horror, Science Fiction

Moxie Cinema
Free-$11
09:00 PM - 10:15 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)
Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com
moxiecinema.com