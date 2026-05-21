Mondo Moxie: Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)
Mondo Moxie: Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)
This surreal Japanese cult sensation profiles a man who mutates into a metal being. (NR, 67 min.)
MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema.
“A cyberpunk ERASERHEAD.” -- Michael Weldon, THE PSYCHOTRONIC VIDEO GUIDE
Virtually absent from theater screens since the 1990s, this underground classic from Japan is now available in a brand new restoration! TETSUO: THE IRON MAN is filmmaker Shinya Tsukamoto’s unhinged hot take on humankind’s ongoing battle with technology; literally, as a man mutates into a walking, clanking man-machine that terrorizes himself and everyone around him. Warping elements of early Cronenberg, Lynch, and Raimi into a deliriously-paced cyberpunk cocktail, TETSUO is a body horror manifesto that’s fueled by techno-erotic adrenaline and wrought iron perversion. Unmissable. [AGFA]
Starring: Tomorô Taguchi, Kei Fujiwara, Nobu Kanaoka, Shinya Tsukamoto
Director: Shinya Tsukamoto
Language: Japanese (with English subtitles)
Genre: Horror, Science Fiction