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Kickapoo High School Alumni Tour

Kickapoo High School Alumni Tour

The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools (FSPS) invites graduates to walk the halls of their alma maters once again through the 2026 Alumni Connection Tours. Spanning from June through early September, this summer series offers a unique opportunity for alumni to reconnect with their roots, celebrate their school pride, and witness firsthand the ongoing commitment to academic excellence within the district.

Organized through the Foundation’s Alumni Connection program (https://www.supportsps.org/alumni/), the tours are completely free to attend, but advance registration is required. Each event is tailored to highlight the distinct history, traditions, and modern advancements of five Springfield high schools.

Alumni from all graduating classes are encouraged to attend, share their stories, and see how Springfield Public Schools continue to innovate.

Kickapoo High School
Free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Foundation for Springfield Public School
417-523-0144
https://www.supportsps.org
Kickapoo High School
3710 S Jefferson Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65807
(417) 523-8500
https://kickapoo.sps.org/