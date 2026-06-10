Kickapoo High School Alumni Tour

The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools (FSPS) invites graduates to walk the halls of their alma maters once again through the 2026 Alumni Connection Tours. Spanning from June through early September, this summer series offers a unique opportunity for alumni to reconnect with their roots, celebrate their school pride, and witness firsthand the ongoing commitment to academic excellence within the district.

Organized through the Foundation’s Alumni Connection program (https://www.supportsps.org/alumni/), the tours are completely free to attend, but advance registration is required. Each event is tailored to highlight the distinct history, traditions, and modern advancements of five Springfield high schools.

Alumni from all graduating classes are encouraged to attend, share their stories, and see how Springfield Public Schools continue to innovate.

