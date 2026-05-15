Joplin Juneteenth Celebration
Joplin Juneteenth Celebration
The East Town Dreams District will present a Juneteenth celebration of freedom: "Rooted in Wisdom.....Rising in Excellence;" featuring live music with Tone Loc, food, and games. The event will be held Friday, June 19 from 6 to 9 pm and Saturday, June 20 from 8 am to 10 pm at Hope Park in Joplin.
Hope Park
Free
Every week through Jun 20, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
East Town Dreams District
4174378141
Melocolbert@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Melocolbert@yahoo.com
Hope Park
131 S High StJoplin, MO, Missouri 64801