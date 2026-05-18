High Tide Theatrical presents: "Little Shop of Horrors"

High Tide Theatrical, Springfield’s nonprofit theatre company dedicated to accessible and inclusive live performance, announces the opening of Little Shop of Horrors, running May 29 through June 27, 2026, at The Lightroom Lounge at Martha’s Vineyard, 215 W. Olive Street in downtown Springfield.

Featuring the beloved rock ‘n’ roll score by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck florist’s assistant who discovers a mysterious — and very hungry — plant with an appetite for more than fertilizer. As the plant, dubbed Audrey II, grows in fame and menace, Seymour learns that fortune comes at a terrible price. Equal parts comedy, horror, and heart, the show is packed with memorable songs including “Skid Row,” “Somewhere That’s Green,” and the showstopping duet “Suddenly, Seymour.”

In a distinctive creative approach, High Tide is presenting the production with two full leading casts performing on alternating nights throughout the run — giving Springfield audiences every reason to come back for more.

The Skid Row Cast features Landan Stocker, Ashtin Umstattd, Eric Eichenberger, Bailey Diehl, and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins. The Downtown Cast features Elian Mackey, Courtney Stanford, Warren Swedberg, Miles Stamper, and Lavelle Johnston. TaCori Coble, DezDimona Estes, DeAyra Hairston, and Lavelle Johnston appear as the Urchins at every performance.

The production is directed by Joshua David Smith, with musical direction by Juliana Pyle and choreography by Jacob Deck.

Something’s growing — and it’s about to take over the stage.

High Tide Theatrical has partnered with Grow for Good 417 to transform The Lightroom Lounge into a full botanical experience for the run of the show. Audiences can browse and purchase real plants from Grow for Good 417 during performances, turning a night of darkly funny theatre into a chance to support two local organizations at once. Whether or not you leave with something leafy, you’ll want to keep an eye on it when you get home.

Little Shop of Horrors runs approximately two hours with one intermission and is rated PG-13 for mature themes, mild language, stylized violence, and dark comedic themes. A relaxed performance is scheduled for Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 PM. A College Night performance with discounted student tickets and a post-show talkback is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 7:30 PM.

Performances run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, May 29 through June 27, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now at hightidesgf.org/shows.

Pricing: VIP Table for Two — $100 | Adults — $30 | Students/Seniors/Military — $24 | Student Rush/College Night — $15

High Tide Theatrical is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to accessible, inclusive theatrical productions that cultivate progressive thinking, empathy, and unity. The company is supported in part by Martha’s Vineyard, Roundtable Legal, Bodysmith Pilates, Barefield Law, and the generosity of the Springfield community.

For more information, visit hightidesgf.org or follow High Tide Theatrical on Facebook at facebook.com/hightidesgf, Instagram at @hightidetheatrical, and TikTok at @hightidetheatrical.