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Gigs in the Garden: Annabelle Moore

Gigs in the Garden: Annabelle Moore

Gigs in the Garden wraps its Spring Series with a performance by Annabelle Moore. Annabelle Eve is a 21 year old musician whose music can be described as a modern folk and indie blend, with an emphasis on thoughtful lyricism and emotional songwriting.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and listen to live, local music in an extraordinary setting. Beer and wine are available for purchase (now $1 off for Sister Cities members).

Peace Through People Pavilion
in the Kay Cummins Finnie Memorial Dogwood Garden
at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park
2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield, MO

Nearby parking is available in the Botanical Center lot. Auxiliary parking is available to the north of the Dogwood Garden or at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield-Greene County Park Board
417-864-1049
www.parkboard.org
Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center
2400 S Scenic Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65807
4178911515
https://www.parkboard.org/274/Springfield-Botanical-Gardens