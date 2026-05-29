Death Café

Join local death doulas Cecily Robertson and Alex Alatorre for a death cafe for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. With no set topics, themes, or questions, a death cafe is an opportunity for community members to engage in compassionate conversation around death and dying. The goal is to normalize talking about death and help each other live more fully.

Tea, cake, and cookies will be provided. Donations are accepted.

RSVP at https://deathcafe.com/deathcafe/25497/ or email Cecily at hello@lastchapterdeathcare.com.

The Death Cafe model was developed by Jon Underwood and Sue Barsky Reid, based on the ideas of Bernard Crettaz. Lizzy Miles hosted the first US Death Cafe. Death Cafes are a discussion group, not a support group or counseling session. Learn more at deathcafe.com.

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About Cecily & Alex:

Cecily Robertson (The Last Chapter Deathcare): "I’m a death doula with a gentle spirit and tireless heart. My approach to end-of-life work is rooted in storytelling. I created The Last Chapter Deathcare to guide and support people as they explore, uncover, and move through life and death as a creative process. I serve people of all ages, as well as pets, in the greater Springfield, Missouri area."

Alex Alatorre (Sacred Transitions): "I am a death doula, astrologer, and witch. I have a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from MSU and am pursuing my Master's degree in clinical Psychology. I support people through transitions, grief, and deep inner connection. Sacred Transitions is a healing place between science and spirit. I serve the greater Springfield, Missouri area."