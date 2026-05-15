Cinema Sundays: Moana
Cinema Sundays: Moana
The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:
Moana
Sunday, June 7th, 2026
Doors: 1:00PM
Show: 2:00PM
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This is a FREE showing of the film Moana with a FREE non-alcoholic beverage and popcorn!
An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.
Historic Gillioz Theatre
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Gillioz Theatre
4178639491
Info@gillioz.org
Historic Gillioz Theatre
325 Park Central EastSpringfield, Missouri 65806
417-863-9491
info@gillioz.org