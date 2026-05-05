Burlesk Brunch with Fancy's Follies
Burlesk Brunch with Fancy's Follies
Saturday, May 9th at 1:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield
Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents Burlesk Brunch!!!
Burlesk & cabaret entertainment... plus mimosas!
The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more!! In addition to our live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter our raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!
Performers:
Miss Fancy
Lassy Heaux
Daphne Dazzle
Kiwi Kindrick
Kyle Joe
Stage Panthers:
Bella Roux
Kiki Butterworth
This is an 21+ event.
Doors - 12:30pm
Show - 1:30pm
Cover - $15 cover (presale)
$20 at the door
***tipping our performers is encouraged***
Location: Prime Time PATIO
(Right next to J.O.B Bar)
Downtown Springfield, MO