Burlesk Brunch with Fancy's Follies

Saturday, May 9th at 1:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield

Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents Burlesk Brunch!!!

Burlesk & cabaret entertainment... plus mimosas!

The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more!! In addition to our live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter our raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!

Performers:

Miss Fancy

Lassy Heaux

Daphne Dazzle

Kiwi Kindrick

Kyle Joe

Stage Panthers:

Bella Roux

Kiki Butterworth

This is an 21+ event.

Doors - 12:30pm

Show - 1:30pm

Cover - $15 cover (presale)

$20 at the door

***tipping our performers is encouraged***

Location: Prime Time PATIO

(Right next to J.O.B Bar)

Downtown Springfield, MO