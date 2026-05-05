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Burlesk Brunch with Fancy's Follies

Burlesk Brunch with Fancy's Follies

Saturday, May 9th at 1:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield

Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents Burlesk Brunch!!!

Burlesk & cabaret entertainment... plus mimosas!

The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more!! In addition to our live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter our raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!

Performers:
Miss Fancy
Lassy Heaux
Daphne Dazzle
Kiwi Kindrick
Kyle Joe

Stage Panthers:
Bella Roux
Kiki Butterworth

This is an 21+ event.
Doors - 12:30pm
Show - 1:30pm
Cover - $15 cover (presale)
$20 at the door
***tipping our performers is encouraged***

Location: Prime Time PATIO
(Right next to J.O.B Bar)
Downtown Springfield, MO

Prime Time
$15-$20
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Miss Fancy's House of Follies
kayciesurrell@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580471079407
Prime Time
317 E. Walnut St.
Springfield, Missouri 65806
https://www.facebook.com/share/1SqZLpC13Y/