Big Screen Classics: Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) at Moxie Cinema

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. (PG, 91 min.)

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“Fifty years after its release, it continues to serve as inspiration for new generations of comedians and writers – and holds a special place in the hearts and minds of fans around the world.” - NPR

"One of the most joyously British movies ever made, this endlessly quotable non-stop gigglefest about the filthiness and absurdity of the Middle Ages never fails to put smiles on the audience’s faces. Our iconic Pythonites in Cleese, Idle, Palin, Jones, Chapman and Gilliam were never funnier. Honestly perfect, no notes." [AGFA]

Starring: Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Connie Booth

Director: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Genre: Comedy