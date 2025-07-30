Springfield Little Theatre announces new board

Springfield Little Theatre is starting its next season with new leadership and a clear focus on the future.

Christine Temple from the Springfield Business Journal will serve as board president this year. She's joined by Seth Swafford of Palen Music Center as vice president, John Davis from Forvis Mazars as treasurer, and Wade Shelton from APO Community Health Center as secretary. New members joining the board include Gabby Catlin, Layne Hunton, Alec Martinez, Karen Shannon and Brandon Wall. Their backgrounds span education, architecture, law, HR and construction, bringing a wide range of perspectives to the table.

Returning board members include Nancy Evans with Keller Williams, Meredith Roberts with AECI, Jennifer Russell with Great Southern Bank, Lauren Shantz with Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Syd Tippie with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Katie Tonarely with AFLAC and Marissa Weaver with Volt Credit Union.

Corey Kilburn of RoundTable Legal will serve as immediate past president. Mark Gideon, former Springfield Public Schools educator, will represent The Guild of Springfield Little Theatre, and Kaleb Paterson with Central High School will serve as the associate board president

The board has also launched a long-term effort they’re calling the "10 to 100" plan, aimed at strengthening the organization as it works toward its 100th anniversary in 2034. This season’s shows include Annie, Disney’s Frozen, the regional premiere of Come From Away and Sweeney Todd.

More information and tickets are available at springfieldlittletheatre.org.