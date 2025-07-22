Dallas Jones and his "A Team" bring the music of Neil Young to Rountree

Local folk singer-songwriter Dallas Jones and his trusty back-up band will explore every era of Neil Young's vast musical catalog at Tie and Timber Brewery in the Rountree district of Springfield. Saturday July 26th, 7p start time and tickets are $10, more information at www.tieandtimberbeerco.com
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.